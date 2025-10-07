EU's Diplomatic Movement Restrictions: Russia's Looming Response

The Kremlin declared on Tuesday its intention to devise an appropriate response to the European Union's recently reported plans to limit the movement of Russian diplomats within the bloc.

An article in the Financial Times revealed that EU governments, responding to a surge in sabotage attempts attributed to Moscow, had decided to impose these travel restrictions.

As tensions between Brussels and Moscow continue to escalate, Russia's diplomatic maneuvering in reply to these restrictions will be closely monitored by international observers.

(With inputs from agencies.)