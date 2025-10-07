Jaguar Land Rover Revs Up Production Post Cyber-incident

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest car manufacturer, is set to resume production at several factories following a cyberattack that forced an almost six-week shutdown. The incident is regarded as one of the most disruptive hacks in the United Kingdom this year.

In a bid to aid smaller parts suppliers affected during the shutdown, Jaguar Land Rover announced financial support initiatives, including up-front payments during the production restart phase. This comes as significant relief to many suppliers on the brink of collapse after prolonged inactivity.

The cyberattack on JLR has spotlighted the increasing vulnerability of global businesses to sophisticated cyber threats. As operations resume, improved supplier financing arrangements and governmental support are expected to revitalize the manufacturing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)