Tata Motors: Driven Towards Record-Breaking Sales

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd reported a 14.1% growth in sales in December 2025, totaling 50,519 units. Electric vehicle sales surged 24.2% to 6,906 units. The company remains optimistic about the industry's growth, with innovations and product launches expected to drive future sales.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd announced a significant 14.1% increase in total sales, reaching 50,519 units in December 2025, compared to 44,289 units in the same month the previous year.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose to 50,046 units, marking a 13.1% growth over December 2024, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

Notably, the sales of electric vehicles surged by 24.2% to 6,906 units, showcasing the growing consumer preference for cleaner, emission-friendly powertrains.

Total sales across domestic and international markets for Q3 FY26 climbed to 1,71,013 units from 1,39,829 units in Q3 FY25, underscoring the company's continued success.

Shailesh Chandra, MD and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, expressed confidence in the industry's future growth, citing an exciting lineup of new product launches that are set to bolster sales further in FY26.

