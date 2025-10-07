Supreme Court Seeks Clarity on 3.66 Lakh Excluded Voters from Bihar's Electoral Roll

The Supreme Court on Tuesday requested the Election Commission to clarify the exclusion of 3.66 lakh voters from the final electoral roll, following a Special Intensive Revision in Bihar.

The Election Commission assured that many added names belong to new voters, with no complaints filed by anyone excluded so far. The court will review this on October 9.

Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi have emphasized the need for transparency in the electoral process following a 65 lakh voter deletion in earlier draft rolls and insist on identifying the inclusion criteria for new electors.

(With inputs from agencies.)