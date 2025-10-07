Mystery in Arunachal: Decomposed Body Found Beneath Kitchen Floor

In a significant breakthrough, the Arunachal Pradesh Police have detained a suspect in connection to a chilling murder case in the Chimpu I area. The incident, which had stirred local sentiment, involved the discovery of a decomposed body buried beneath the floor of a rented bamboo-thatched kitchen.

The victim, a woman believed to be between 55 to 60 years old, had been missing for several days. This spine-chilling revelation led to an intense manhunt for the house's owner, Kamal Pradhan, who disappeared soon after the macabre discovery on September 23.

In the early hours of October 6, a special police task force, under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police Kengo Dirchi, successfully apprehended Pradhan in a dramatic raid in Majuli Pathar, Assam. The accused is currently undergoing questioning as authorities await crucial DNA, viscera, and forensic reports to unravel the gruesome crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)