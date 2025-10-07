Centre Approves ₹1,611.64 Crore for Flood Relief and Fire Service Upgrades in States

In a major decision reflecting the Union Government’s commitment to disaster resilience and emergency preparedness, a High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah has approved a total of ₹1,611.64 crore in additional central assistance to Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. The funds will support relief efforts following floods and landslides, as well as the modernization of fire services across the three northern states.

The allocations were sanctioned under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) after a detailed review of damage assessments and proposals submitted by the concerned state governments.

Flood and Landslide Relief for Assam and Gujarat

Out of the total sanctioned amount, ₹707.97 crore has been approved for Assam and Gujarat, both of which faced severe flooding and landslides during 2024. The assistance aims to facilitate rehabilitation, infrastructure restoration, and livelihood support in the affected regions.

Assam: ₹313.69 crore

Gujarat: ₹394.28 crore

These funds will be provided from the National Disaster Response Fund, with a 50% adjustment from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) balances available at the beginning of the fiscal year. The financial support will enable both states to expedite recovery works, rebuild essential public utilities, and reinforce flood management systems.

Officials noted that the 2024 floods in Assam were among the most destructive in recent years, displacing thousands of people and damaging agricultural land, homes, and road networks. Similarly, Gujarat experienced flash floods and landslides in several districts due to heavy monsoon rains, prompting large-scale rescue and rehabilitation operations.

The Centre’s intervention, guided by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), demonstrates a proactive approach to supporting state governments during natural disasters and ensuring timely delivery of financial aid for relief and reconstruction.

Strengthening Fire Services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan

In addition to disaster relief funding, the HLC also approved ₹903.67 crore for the expansion and modernization of fire services in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Of this, ₹676.33 crore will be provided as Central assistance under the NDRF framework.

The state-wise allocations are as follows:

Haryana: ₹117.19 crore

Madhya Pradesh: ₹397.54 crore

Rajasthan: ₹388.94 crore

The funds will be used to upgrade firefighting infrastructure, acquire modern fire tenders and rescue equipment, and enhance the training and operational capacity of state fire departments. The initiative aims to bolster urban and industrial safety preparedness in line with India’s broader disaster management modernization strategy.

Officials highlighted that the move aligns with the government’s focus on risk reduction and preparedness, transitioning from a reactive disaster response model to a proactive one that emphasizes capacity-building and technological integration.

India’s Comprehensive Disaster Management Efforts

The additional financial assistance is over and above the routine allocations made to states through various national and state-level disaster response and mitigation funds.

During the financial year 2025–26, the Centre has already released:

₹13,603.20 crore to 27 States under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)

₹2,024.04 crore to 12 States under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF)

₹4,571.30 crore from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) to 21 States

₹372.09 crore from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF) to 9 States

These allocations collectively strengthen India’s multi-layered disaster management framework, ensuring that states have the necessary resources to respond to emergencies and invest in long-term risk mitigation measures.

Commitment to Cooperative Federalism and Resilience

The decision reflects the Centre’s continued commitment to cooperative federalism, where the Union and State governments work hand in hand to safeguard lives and livelihoods during natural calamities. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has prioritized timely disaster assistance, institutional strengthening, and community-based resilience-building.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi ji, the Government stands shoulder to shoulder with State Governments during times of natural calamities and provides every possible support,” Shri Amit Shah stated during the HLC meeting.

The approvals are part of the government’s ongoing efforts to create a resilient and responsive disaster management ecosystem, supported by data-driven decision-making, improved early warning systems, and robust infrastructure for both relief and mitigation.

With the fresh allocation, the Centre continues to demonstrate its resolve to protect citizens from the increasing frequency of climate-induced disasters, while modernizing emergency services to meet the evolving needs of India’s rapidly urbanizing landscape.