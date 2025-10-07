MHA Achieves Major Milestones in Cleanliness and Pendency Reduction Under Special Campaign 5.0

Driven by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of institutionalizing Swachhata (cleanliness) and minimizing pendency across government systems, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has achieved remarkable results through sustained efforts under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, conducted under the overall guidance of Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah.

The campaign, which began as part of the Government of India’s broader initiative to improve governance efficiency, transparency, and public service delivery, has seen the MHA and its affiliated organizations actively conducting monthly review exercises from November 2024 to August 2025. The outcomes reflect a strong commitment to cleanliness, record management, and grievance redressal, reaffirming MHA’s leadership in implementing administrative reforms.

A Decisive Push for Clean and Efficient Governance

Under the Special Campaign framework, the MHA has been working not just to address pending matters but also to promote sustainable, organized, and environment-friendly workplaces across all its divisions and field offices. The Ministry’s dedication to this cause has been evident through the extensive Swachhta campaigns, record disposals, and the adoption of technology for efficient monitoring.

During the period between November 2024 and August 2025, the Ministry achieved the following key milestones:

2,405 Swachhta campaigns conducted across MHA offices, field establishments, and outstation units.

Disposal of 493 references received from Members of Parliament (MPs), 2 proposals from the Cabinet, 104 references from State Governments, and 30 references from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) .

40,880 public grievances and 1,864 public grievance appeals were successfully addressed and closed.

79,774 sq. ft. of office space freed up through record weeding and decluttering exercises in the MHA headquarters and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) offices.

These achievements highlight not only improved administrative efficiency but also the Ministry’s dedication to sustainable and responsive governance.

Technology-Driven Monitoring and Coordination

To ensure real-time data collection, accuracy, and transparency, the Ministry has developed an intra-Ministry portal that integrates reporting mechanisms across its departments. The platform allows all divisions within MHA—including Union Territories (UTs) and Delhi Police—to upload campaign-related data regularly.

This digital system has streamlined internal communication, reduced delays, and enhanced accountability, making it easier for the Ministry to track the progress of pendency reduction and cleanliness initiatives in real-time.

By leveraging technology, MHA has created a model of data-driven governance, aligning with the Government’s broader Digital India vision.

Focus Areas of Special Campaign 5.0

The ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, launched under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), continues to emphasize both institutional cleanliness and efficient disposal of pending references.

The MHA’s campaign focuses on:

Timely disposal of pending cases, including Parliament assurances, inter-ministerial consultations, and references from MPs and State Governments.

Effective management of public grievances and appeals , ensuring that citizen concerns are addressed promptly.

Enhanced record management , including digitization, to minimize paper use and create more organized archival systems.

Sustainable and environment-friendly workplaces, with offices adopting green practices like paper recycling, energy-efficient lighting, and reduced plastic use.

Senior officials have confirmed that monitoring is being conducted at the highest levels of the Ministry, ensuring every department and subordinate organization remains aligned with the campaign’s objectives.

Role of CAPFs and CPOs in Leading the Effort

The Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organizations (CPOs)—including BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and others—have been directed to take proactive measures to achieve and surpass their identified targets under the Special Campaign 5.0.

These organizations have carried out large-scale cleanliness drives, digitization of old records, and renovation of office spaces to improve the working environment and public interface. Their collective efforts represent the discipline and dedication of India’s internal security apparatus toward administrative excellence and environmental sustainability.

Reinforcing the Vision of Swachhata and Good Governance

The Ministry’s achievements reflect the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to embed Swachhata as a permanent feature of governance rather than a one-time activity. Under Shri Amit Shah’s stewardship, MHA’s approach goes beyond mere cleanliness drives—it is about fostering a cultural shift in government functioning, promoting efficiency, accountability, and citizen-centric service delivery.

By combining Swachhata, technology adoption, and organizational discipline, the Ministry is ensuring that government offices serve as models of orderliness, environmental responsibility, and transparency.

As Special Campaign 5.0 continues, the Ministry of Home Affairs remains resolute in its mission to institutionalize good governance practices and lead by example in building a cleaner, more efficient, and people-oriented administration.