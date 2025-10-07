Left Menu

Ex-Maoist Ruben Embraces Peaceful Life in Telangana

Former Maoist leader Manda Ruben, alias Kannanna, surrendered to police in Telangana's Warangal district, choosing a peaceful life. Ruben, once a key figure in the CPI (Maoist) party, was drawn to radicalism in 1979. He decided to surrender due to poor health and waning Maoist influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a senior member of the banned CPI (Maoist) Party, Manda Ruben, also known as Kannanna, has surrendered to authorities in Telangana's Warangal district. The 67-year-old decided to abandon his underground life to pursue a peaceful existence under the state's Rehabilitation and Resettlement Programme.

Ruben, who was a Division Committee Secretary of the South Bastar Division and part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before Warangal Police Commissioner Sunpreet Singh. Originally from Vangapadu village, Ruben was influenced by radical ideology in 1979, leading to his long association with the banned organization.

After years of underground activities and imprisonment, Ruben cited his declining health, the declining ideological relevance of Maoism, and increasing public dissatisfaction with Maoist violence as reasons for his surrender. Despite becoming inactive in 2005 due to health issues, Ruben had been managing poultry and sheep while supporting Maoist cadres until his recent decision to step away from the movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

