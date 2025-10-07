Left Menu

Nationwide Mediation Success: Delhi High Court's 90-Day Drive

The Delhi High Court successfully concluded a 90-day mediation drive aimed at amicable dispute resolution. Conducted from July 1 to September 30, the initiative saw 28,141 matters referred for mediation, with 4,316 settled. The drive, labeled 'Mediation For the Nation,' was recognized as a significant success.

The Delhi High Court has wrapped up a successful 90-day nationwide mediation drive designed to foster amicable resolutions to pending disputes. Championed between July 1 and September 30, this initiative stood as a testament to the power of structured mediation across various judicial levels in India.

Dubbed 'Mediation For the Nation,' the campaign was spearheaded by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) with ambitions to considerably diminish case backlogs and deliver timely justice. Results highlight the endeavor's triumph in driving settlement-oriented legal resolutions.

In just three months, an impressive 28,141 cases were redirected for mediation at the Delhi High Court and district courts. Of these, 4,316 cases found resolution, while 13,938 remain in various stages of settlement—a clear indicator of the drive's effectiveness and success.

