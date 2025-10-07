Partial Building Collapse in Madrid Injures Construction Workers

A building under renovation in central Madrid partly collapsed, injuring at least three construction workers, according to local authorities. Emergency services spokesperson Beatriz Martin reported that two of the injured suffered minor wounds, while another individual was hospitalized with a broken leg.

The incident occurred near the Spanish capital's opera house and royal palace. Police and firefighters employed drones and sniffer dogs to determine if anyone remained trapped within the building. The structure's facade remains intact despite the internal collapse, stated Martin.

Information from Rehbilita, the developer managing the renovation into a hotel, indicates ongoing investigations. The company has yet to provide a statement or response regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)