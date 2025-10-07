Left Menu

Gen-Z Group Holds Former Leaders Accountable for Violent Crackdown

Nepal's youth-led Gen-Z group has filed an FIR against former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and ex-Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak, holding them accountable for deaths during last month's protests. The FIR aims to enable criminal accountability and was forwarded to a commission for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:49 IST
  • Nepal

Nepal's youth-led Gen-Z group has intensified its efforts for justice by filing a First Information Report (FIR) against former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and then Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. The FIR accuses them of criminal accountability for the violence that erupted during recent anti-government protests.

The Kathmandu District Police Circle confirmed the registration of the FIR, which has since been forwarded to a high-level Judicial Investigation Commission led by Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki. This development follows the formation of a commission intended to investigate the deaths that occurred during last month's demonstrations.

During the protests held on September 8 and 9, authorities reportedly opened fire, killing 76 protesters. The demonstrations, driven by demands to end corruption and lift a ban on social media, sparked widespread unrest, ultimately leading to the deposition of Oli's government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

