Supreme Court Acquittal: Unraveling the Mystery of a 2010 Murder Case

The Supreme Court acquitted a man on Tuesday who was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his mother, citing unresolved mysteries in the prosecution's case.

A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and K Vinod Chandran overturned a 2013 verdict by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, which had upheld his conviction in the 2010 case.

The decision highlights ambiguities, including doubts surrounding the investigation and the circumstantial evidence that led to the initial conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)