Supreme Court Acquittal: Unraveling the Mystery of a 2010 Murder Case

The Supreme Court acquitted a man originally sentenced to life for murdering his mother, citing unresolved mysteries and reliance on circumstantial evidence. The case involved questionable motives, hurried rituals, and unexplored leads, ultimately leading to the man's exoneration due to insufficient evidence and unresolved investigative doubts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court acquitted a man on Tuesday who was previously sentenced to life imprisonment for allegedly murdering his mother, citing unresolved mysteries in the prosecution's case.
A bench comprising Justices K V Viswanathan and K Vinod Chandran overturned a 2013 verdict by the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court, which had upheld his conviction in the 2010 case.
The decision highlights ambiguities, including doubts surrounding the investigation and the circumstantial evidence that led to the initial conviction.
