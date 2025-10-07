Left Menu

Supreme Court Deliberates on Controversial Environmental Clearance Rulings

The Supreme Court is reviewing petitions related to its May verdict, which barred retrospective environmental clearances for violative projects. The case involves entities like CREDAI and SAIL seeking modifications. The verdict, authored by Justice Oka, emphasized the right to a pollution-free environment but provoked concerns over project demolitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:02 IST
Supreme Court Deliberates on Controversial Environmental Clearance Rulings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has begun reviewing multiple petitions challenging its May verdict against granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects in violation of norms. This decision has ignited a legal conundrum for entities like CREDAI, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Rohatgi argued that the verdict, which tasks the government to demolish non-compliant structures, ignored potential retrospective clearances facilitated by penalty payments. He stressed that this decision disregards the Center's ability to apply such measures, fueling tensions in ongoing legal debates.

Kapil Sibal, defending a threatened airport project, emphasized the necessity to reconsider permissible green field developments. As the bench resumes hearings, the court's ruling tightens regulatory frameworks but demands careful inspection of legal oversights claimed by appellants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

 India
2
BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

 India
3
Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025