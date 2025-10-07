Supreme Court Deliberates on Controversial Environmental Clearance Rulings

The Supreme Court has begun reviewing multiple petitions challenging its May verdict against granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects in violation of norms. This decision has ignited a legal conundrum for entities like CREDAI, represented by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi.

Rohatgi argued that the verdict, which tasks the government to demolish non-compliant structures, ignored potential retrospective clearances facilitated by penalty payments. He stressed that this decision disregards the Center's ability to apply such measures, fueling tensions in ongoing legal debates.

Kapil Sibal, defending a threatened airport project, emphasized the necessity to reconsider permissible green field developments. As the bench resumes hearings, the court's ruling tightens regulatory frameworks but demands careful inspection of legal oversights claimed by appellants.

