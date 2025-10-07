Left Menu

Supreme Court Allows Statutory Process in JSW Steel Case

The Supreme Court has decided not to interfere with ongoing proceedings against JSW Steel concerning a money-laundering case. The case is linked to payments involving the Obulapuram Mining Company, associated with G Janardhana Reddy. The court emphasized that the statutory process should proceed uninfluenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:03 IST
Supreme Court Allows Statutory Process in JSW Steel Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has elected not to intervene in the proceedings against JSW Steel and its officers, connected to an alleged money-laundering case involving Obulapuram Mining Company.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, stated that interference would prejudge issues meant for the appellate tribunal.

The court noted that the central issue is the alleged 'proceeds of crime' amounting to Rs 33.80 crore, emphasizing that statutory processes should be pursued without prejudgment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

Rising Tensions: Law and Order Crisis in Odisha

 India
2
BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

BJP Energizes Farmers with Tractor Rally Supporting Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana

 India
3
Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

Global Protests Mark Second Anniversary of Gaza Conflict

 Global
4
Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025