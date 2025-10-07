Supreme Court Allows Statutory Process in JSW Steel Case

The Supreme Court has elected not to intervene in the proceedings against JSW Steel and its officers, connected to an alleged money-laundering case involving Obulapuram Mining Company.

The bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih, stated that interference would prejudge issues meant for the appellate tribunal.

The court noted that the central issue is the alleged 'proceeds of crime' amounting to Rs 33.80 crore, emphasizing that statutory processes should be pursued without prejudgment.

