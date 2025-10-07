Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Two Students' Fatal Leap from Maharashtra Building

Two college students in Maharashtra's Palghar district tragically died by suicide, jumping from the 18th floor of an under-construction building. The incident happened in Virar West with no suicide note found. The reasons are still under investigation, including personal and academic stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district, two college students ended their lives by jumping from the 18th floor of an under-construction building. The unfortunate event unfolded on Monday night in the Bolinj area of Virar West, police revealed on Tuesday.

The victims, Sham Ghorai, 20, and Aditya Ramsingh, 21, hailed from Nallasopara's Achole area. They were final-year college students, as confirmed by an official from the Arnala Sagari police station. Shockingly, no suicide note was discovered, adding to the mystery surrounding their deaths.

According to Senior Police Inspector Vijay Patil, the grim discovery was made by a security guard who heard a loud crash at around 9.30 pm. He found their bodies in a pool of blood, prompting an immediate police notification. The site was desolate at the time, workers having already departed for the day. Police are scrutinizing various angles, including potential personal and academic pressures, under an open case of accidental death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

