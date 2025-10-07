Left Menu

Legal Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Threats Against Chief Justice

Mission Ambedkar's founder, Suraj Kumar Bauddh, has requested Attorney General R Venkataramani's approval to pursue criminal contempt proceedings against individuals allegedly inciting violence against Chief Justice of India B R Gavai. His concerns follow controversial statements made by religious orator Aniruddhacharya and YouTuber Ajeet Bharati, which have sparked heated online debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suraj Kumar Bauddh, representing the Mission Ambedkar, has formally approached Attorney General R Venkataramani for consent to initiate criminal contempt actions. The request targets two individuals accused of inciting an attack on Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai.

In a letter, Bauddh references a September 21 video from religious orator Aniruddhacharya, who allegedly issued threats against the Chief Justice concerning remarks related to the Vishnu Idol case. The video has since gained traction on social media.

Furthermore, YouTuber Ajeet Bharati allegedly made provocative statements online, contributing to a surge in heated debates and tensions. Bauddh expressed alarm over the potential threat to judicial independence and democracy, following an incident where a lawyer attempted to assault Justice Gavai in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

