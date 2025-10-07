Legal Tensions Escalate Over Alleged Threats Against Chief Justice

Suraj Kumar Bauddh, representing the Mission Ambedkar, has formally approached Attorney General R Venkataramani for consent to initiate criminal contempt actions. The request targets two individuals accused of inciting an attack on Chief Justice of India, B R Gavai.

In a letter, Bauddh references a September 21 video from religious orator Aniruddhacharya, who allegedly issued threats against the Chief Justice concerning remarks related to the Vishnu Idol case. The video has since gained traction on social media.

Furthermore, YouTuber Ajeet Bharati allegedly made provocative statements online, contributing to a surge in heated debates and tensions. Bauddh expressed alarm over the potential threat to judicial independence and democracy, following an incident where a lawyer attempted to assault Justice Gavai in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)