Supreme Court Mandates Release of Lifelong Convict After Two Decades

The Supreme Court ordered the release of a convict who served nearly 22 years for a murder committed in defense of family honor. The court responded to the convict's plea challenging the Bombay High Court's order, recognizing the remission terms and the convict's youth at the crime time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has directed the release of a life convict who has been in prison for almost 22 years on a murder charge. The verdict came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, following an appeal against a Bombay High Court order.

The convict, sentenced for a murder linked to family honor, sought early release after extensive incarceration. Despite the government's directive for release after 24 years, the Supreme Court found his argument for remission after 22 years valid, given the crime's context and past guidelines.

The convict, who was barely 18 when the crime occurred, challenged the decision, highlighting the crime's circumstances involving his sister's honor. Concluding that further imprisonment offered little benefit, the court ordered his immediate release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

