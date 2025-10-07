Supreme Court Mandates Release of Lifelong Convict After Two Decades

The Supreme Court has directed the release of a life convict who has been in prison for almost 22 years on a murder charge. The verdict came from a bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran, following an appeal against a Bombay High Court order.

The convict, sentenced for a murder linked to family honor, sought early release after extensive incarceration. Despite the government's directive for release after 24 years, the Supreme Court found his argument for remission after 22 years valid, given the crime's context and past guidelines.

The convict, who was barely 18 when the crime occurred, challenged the decision, highlighting the crime's circumstances involving his sister's honor. Concluding that further imprisonment offered little benefit, the court ordered his immediate release.

