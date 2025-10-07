Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge

A Mumbai special court on Tuesday sentenced two former police officers to seven years in jail for their roles in the 2009 custodial death of a break-in suspect, Altaf Shaikh. However, they were acquitted of the more serious charge of murder.

The two convicted officers, Sanjay Khedekar and Raghunath Kolekar, served at Ghatkopar police station at the time of the incident. They faced charges under the Indian Penal Code for causing hurt, wrongful confinement, and criminal conspiracy, but not for murder or conspiracy to murder.

The incident involved the death of Shaikh, a 22-year-old suspected drug addict, who died shortly after being taken into custody. The case eventually landed with the Central Bureau of Investigation following pressure from Shaikh's mother. The convicted officers have until November 7 to appeal to the Bombay High Court.

