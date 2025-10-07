National Conference Showcases CSR Excellence for Tribal Development in India

The National Conference and Exhibition on Leveraging CSR Excellence for Tribal Development—a two-day event commemorating the 2nd Annual CSR Day—was inaugurated on October 6, 2025, in New Delhi. Organized by the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the event aimed to harness the transformative power of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for tribal empowerment, while celebrating Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of trusteeship in social development.

The conference served as a national platform to foster dialogue, partnerships, and actionable strategies that align corporate resources with sustainable tribal development, in line with India’s vision of equitable growth and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Promoting Gandhian Trusteeship in Modern CSR

The event was inaugurated by Shri Durgadas Uikey, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, and Shri Harsh Malhotra, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Both ministers toured the exhibition showcasing CSR best practices and tribal entrepreneurship initiatives supported by TRIFED (Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India). The exhibition also featured tribal artisans from across the country who displayed traditional crafts, textiles, and organic products under various corporate and NGO-supported initiatives.

Among the distinguished guests were Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER); Shri M. Raja Murugan, Managing Director, TRIFED; Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, Director General & CEO, IICA; Shri Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India; and Prof. Garima Dadhich, Head, School of Business Environment, IICA.

Chanchal Kumar Stresses Inclusive Growth and AI Integration

Delivering the keynote address, Shri Chanchal Kumar, Secretary, MDoNER, emphasized that CSR initiatives must go beyond financial contributions and focus on inclusion, measurable impact, and sustainability. He urged corporations to adopt micro-level, community-centric projects that create tangible change and contribute to India’s development vision for 2047.

He underscored the importance of education, skilling, and digital empowerment as pillars for tribal upliftment. Highlighting the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Shri Kumar said:

“AI can significantly enhance efficiency in healthcare, education, and agriculture, particularly in tribal and rural areas. It can create new employment opportunities and bridge the development gap.”

He also drew attention to the North East Region’s readiness for greater CSR investment, citing improved infrastructure and project implementation capabilities. By attracting corporate and social sector investment, he said, the region could emerge as a model for balanced, inclusive development.

IICA Calls for Impact-Driven CSR Transformation

In his welcome address, Shri Gyaneshwar Kumar Singh, DG & CEO of IICA, highlighted the rapid transformation of India’s CSR ecosystem since its formal institutionalization under the Companies Act, 2013. He noted that CSR is now witnessing a shift from charity-based giving to strategic, community-driven impact investment.

“India’s CSR spending has not only crossed the mandated 2% mark but has evolved into a catalyst for social innovation and inclusion,” he said.

Shri Singh called for capacity building among implementing partners, stressing that CSR success depends on robust governance, monitoring, and knowledge-sharing frameworks. He reiterated IICA’s commitment to strengthening cross-sectoral collaboration between government, industry, academia, and civil society to maximize impact.

He also encouraged companies to align their CSR projects with India’s national priorities—such as tribal welfare, climate resilience, skill development, and gender equality—while adopting global sustainability benchmarks from the UN 2030 Agenda.

Empowering Tribal Economies Through Entrepreneurship

In his special address, Shri M. Raja Murugan, Managing Director of TRIFED, highlighted the vital role of value addition and entrepreneurship in tribal communities. He called for focused CSR interventions to support skill training, product branding, and digital market access for tribal artisans and producers.

“Empowering tribal entrepreneurs through market linkages and digital inclusion can transform local economies,” he said, emphasizing the need for corporate collaboration with TRIFED and local cooperatives.

Shri Shombi Sharp, UN Resident Coordinator in India, lauded India’s CSR model as a global benchmark for corporate accountability and innovation, noting that the Indian private sector has become a key driver of SDG implementation.

Expert Panels Explore CSR’s Role in Tribal Livelihoods and Health

The first day of the conference featured three high-impact panel discussions, each exploring a distinct dimension of CSR’s role in fostering inclusive growth for tribal communities.

1. Leadership Dialogue: Leveraging CSR Excellence for Tribal Development

The panel brought together top corporate leaders and CSR experts, including:

Mr. Pradeep Fellow , Executive Director, REC Limited

Mr. Anil Kumar Jadli , Director, NTPC Limited

Mr. Pravir Krishna , Former MD, TRIFED

Mr. Bibhuti Ranjan Pradhan , Executive Director, Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Ms. Ruchi Sadhana , VP – Corporate Audit, HCLTech

Mr. Mathew Cherian , CEO, HelpAge India

Prof. Garima Dadhich, Head, IICA School of Business Environment

The session emphasized collaborative leadership, ethical governance, and technology integration to accelerate development outcomes.

2. CSR for Sustainable Livelihoods & Tribal Entrepreneurship: Glocal Case Studies

This session examined case studies from across India, highlighting how CSR can drive economic inclusion. Speakers included:

Mr. Santanu Mitra , Senior Economic Adviser, MCA

Dr. Raji N.S. , Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee , Former DG & CEO, IICA

Mr. Gaurav Majumdar , Lead, Skill Development & Livelihood, HCL Foundation

Mr. Binu Nair , Chief, Program and Operations, Bharti Airtel Foundation

Mr. Ujas Dave , GM, Tata Chemicals

Mr. Stanley Joseph, Lead, Programmes, Dialectics

They discussed the need for scalable livelihood models, women-led entrepreneurship, and integrated skill development programs for tribal youth.

3. CSR for Health & Nutrition in Tribal Areas

The final panel focused on CSR’s potential in strengthening public health systems and nutrition programs in tribal regions. Key speakers included:

Mr. Lucas L. Kamsuan , Joint Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises

Ms. Ashwini Deodeshmukh , CSR Head, Godrej & Boyce

Dr. Vivek Virendra Singh , Health Specialist, UNICEF India

Mr. Keshav Kanoria , Partner, The Bridgespan Group

Ms. Gayatri Subramaniam , Director, Association for Women in Business

Mr. Praveen Karn, Group Head – Sustainability & CSR, Spark Minda Group

Experts underscored the need for corporate partnerships in health innovation, nutrition awareness, and maternal and child welfare programs in remote tribal regions.

Showcasing Innovation and Inclusion

The accompanying CSR Exhibition displayed innovative and high-impact CSR projects by public sector enterprises, private corporations, and philanthropic foundations. Exhibits showcased initiatives in tribal education, healthcare, women’s empowerment, renewable energy, and environmental conservation. A special attraction was the TRIFED Pavilion, where tribal artisans from across India showcased handloom, handicrafts, and organic products—symbolizing the fusion of heritage, sustainability, and enterprise.

Strengthening India’s CSR Governance and Impact

The conference concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Dr. Garima Dadhich, who reaffirmed IICA’s role as a knowledge and capacity-building institution that enables corporations to align business responsibility with social transformation.

“Our focus is on building strong partnerships, knowledge systems, and accountability frameworks that ensure CSR truly transforms lives,” she said.

With over 300 delegates from government, academia, industry, and civil society, the two-day event marked a powerful convergence of ideas and commitments to inclusive tribal development. By blending Gandhian values with modern innovation, the conference reaffirmed India’s resolve to make CSR a catalyst for equitable, sustainable, and human-centered growth.