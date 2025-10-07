Minister Insists on Transparency in Air India Crash Probe Amid Pilot's Family Concerns

The Indian Civil Aviation Minister has categorically denied allegations of manipulation in the inquiry into the Air India Dreamliner crash in June, emphasizing the integrity of the process amidst rising concerns from the pilot's family.

In a statement to India Today, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reaffirmed the thoroughness of the investigation, assuring no improper actions had tainted the inquiry into the crash that claimed 260 lives.

The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was at the helm during the ill-fated flight, has pressed for further investigation, amid claims that information has been selectively released, potentially misconstruing the late pilot's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)