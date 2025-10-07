Left Menu

Minister Insists on Transparency in Air India Crash Probe Amid Pilot's Family Concerns

India's Civil Aviation Minister denies any manipulation in the investigation of the June Air India Dreamliner crash, responding to complaints from the late captain's father. Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's actions have come under scrutiny as the official inquiry continues, prompting calls for further investigation and transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Indian Civil Aviation Minister has categorically denied allegations of manipulation in the inquiry into the Air India Dreamliner crash in June, emphasizing the integrity of the process amidst rising concerns from the pilot's family.

In a statement to India Today, Minister Ram Mohan Naidu reaffirmed the thoroughness of the investigation, assuring no improper actions had tainted the inquiry into the crash that claimed 260 lives.

The father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who was at the helm during the ill-fated flight, has pressed for further investigation, amid claims that information has been selectively released, potentially misconstruing the late pilot's actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

