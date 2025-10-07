High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Security measures have been intensified in Navi Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new Metro line on Wednesday, according to police officials.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a walkthrough of the newly-constructed greenfield airport and inaugurating phase one of the project, alongside the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3. The visit also includes hosting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for key economic events on Thursday.

Police forces, supported by specialized units such as the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), are on high alert following threats from the banned Sikhs for Justice group. Despite risks, Modi is set to launch several infrastructure projects and address related functions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)