Left Menu

High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and host UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Security has been heightened due to threats from the banned Sikhs for Justice group. The visit includes launching infrastructure projects and attending a Global Fintech Fest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:23 IST
High Security Measures as Modi Inaugurates Navi Mumbai International Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified in Navi Mumbai ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport and a new Metro line on Wednesday, according to police officials.

The Prime Minister's itinerary includes a walkthrough of the newly-constructed greenfield airport and inaugurating phase one of the project, alongside the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3. The visit also includes hosting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for key economic events on Thursday.

Police forces, supported by specialized units such as the Special Protection Group (SPG) and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), are on high alert following threats from the banned Sikhs for Justice group. Despite risks, Modi is set to launch several infrastructure projects and address related functions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

Scandal on the Pitch: Malaysia Appeals FIFA Sanctions

 Global
2
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
3
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
4
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025