Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on fraudulent call centres by conducting raids across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Tuesday. The operation is part of a money laundering investigation against call centres accused of defrauding foreign nationals of millions of US dollars.

Officials revealed that at least 16 premises in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, alongside certain locations in Mumbai, were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These actions followed a series of FIRs filed by Delhi Police against a key suspect, Karan Verma, and other accomplices.

Investigations uncovered that these fraudsters not only operated in various areas of Delhi but also duped victims by masquerading as customer support of prominent companies and law enforcement officers. They employed tactics like BSOD pop-ups to extract money from victims, which was then converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards. Authorities continue to uncover more of these 'fake' call centres.

