Left Menu

Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids across Delhi-NCR and Mumbai in a money laundering investigation targeting fraudulent call centres. These call centres allegedly deceived numerous foreign nationals by impersonating customer support services and officers, resulting in multi-million dollar losses. Cryptocurrencies were used to conceal the illicit proceeds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 20:46 IST
Cracking Down on Fake Call Centres: ED's Extensive Operation in Delhi-NCR
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its crackdown on fraudulent call centres by conducting raids across multiple locations in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai on Tuesday. The operation is part of a money laundering investigation against call centres accused of defrauding foreign nationals of millions of US dollars.

Officials revealed that at least 16 premises in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, alongside certain locations in Mumbai, were raided under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). These actions followed a series of FIRs filed by Delhi Police against a key suspect, Karan Verma, and other accomplices.

Investigations uncovered that these fraudsters not only operated in various areas of Delhi but also duped victims by masquerading as customer support of prominent companies and law enforcement officers. They employed tactics like BSOD pop-ups to extract money from victims, which was then converted into cryptocurrencies and gift cards. Authorities continue to uncover more of these 'fake' call centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

Inside the Tumultuous American Ryder Cup Journey

 Global
2
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
3
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
4
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025