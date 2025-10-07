Safeguarding Bystanders: SC Sets Guidelines on Unlawful Assemblies

The Supreme Court ruled that mere presence at a crime scene does not classify an individual as part of an unlawful assembly unless it's proven they shared the same intent. This clarification came as the court acquitted 12 individuals in a decades-old Bihar murder case.

The judges emphasized the necessity for courts to scrutinize evidence meticulously, particularly when allegations involve many people. It is crucial to differentiate between active participants and passive onlookers, ensuring innocent bystanders aren't wrongfully convicted under IPC section 149 provisions.

These guidelines, intended to protect innocent spectators, do not lessen the responsibility of those proven to share a collective unlawful intent. The verdict underscores the importance of robust evidence before implicating individuals as members of an unlawful assembly.

