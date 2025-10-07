Left Menu

Mission Shakti 5.0: UP Police's Bold Steps for Women's Safety

Uttar Pradesh Police executed Mission Shakti 5.0 to bolster women's safety. They removed unauthorized vehicle modifications and registered multiple traffic violations, intensively checking over 8.5 lakh vehicles. The campaign led to numerous arrests and significant safety strides across the state, focusing on enhanced law enforcement and community cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:32 IST
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police have embarked on a vigorous enforcement campaign under Mission Shakti 5.0, aimed at reinforcing women's safety in the state. Between September 22 and October 1, the initiative saw the removal of 9,488 black films, 2,817 pressure horns, and 1,087 modified lights from various vehicles.

During this period, police seized 3,654 vehicles and issued challans to 1,93,829 for traffic violations. This statewide drive, begun on September 22, has led to 251 registered cases and 450 arrests, underscoring the campaign's focus on violating traffic norms. Effective monitoring was conducted across 71,473 locations.

Under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Padmaja Chauhan, police teams were actively involved. Over 24,457 officers inspected 8,50,182 vehicles, identifying illegal modifications. The operation also targeted unauthorized displays of caste or designations, registering 14,504 cases. A coordinated effort is underway to ensure public safety through extensive patrols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

