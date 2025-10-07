Left Menu

Brutal Gang Attack Claims Life in Kyathamaranahalli

A man named Venkatesh was killed in a gang attack in Kyathamaranahalli. The attackers intercepted his car near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds and used lethal weapons. Police suspect enmity as a motive and have launched a search for the suspects who fled the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 07-10-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 21:54 IST
Brutal Gang Attack Claims Life in Kyathamaranahalli
Venkatesh
  • Country:
  • India

A brutal incident unfolded in Kyathamaranahalli on Tuesday as a man named Venkatesh was allegedly assassinated by a gang, local police reported.

The tragic event occurred when Venkatesh's vehicle was intercepted near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. A group of attackers forcibly removed him from his car, subsequently taking his life using lethal weapons, as confirmed by an official.

The assailants reportedly arrived in an autorickshaw and on two-wheelers, disappearing immediately post-attack. Law enforcement has commenced a search operation to locate and arrest the suspects involved in this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025