Brutal Gang Attack Claims Life in Kyathamaranahalli

A brutal incident unfolded in Kyathamaranahalli on Tuesday as a man named Venkatesh was allegedly assassinated by a gang, local police reported.

The tragic event occurred when Venkatesh's vehicle was intercepted near the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. A group of attackers forcibly removed him from his car, subsequently taking his life using lethal weapons, as confirmed by an official.

The assailants reportedly arrived in an autorickshaw and on two-wheelers, disappearing immediately post-attack. Law enforcement has commenced a search operation to locate and arrest the suspects involved in this heinous act.

(With inputs from agencies.)