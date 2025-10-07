Left Menu

Supreme Court Hears Challenge to Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is examining a challenge to Colorado's law banning conversion therapy for minors, based on free speech concerns. Christian counselor Kaley Chiles argues it censors her under the First Amendment. Colorado defends its stance, citing minors' safety and ineffective therapy claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:01 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating a significant challenge to a Colorado law that prohibits psychotherapists from conducting conversion therapy on minors. This controversial practice aims to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity and is being challenged on free speech grounds under the First Amendment.

Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor, is at the forefront of this legal battle, arguing that the law unlawfully censors her professional communication with clients. Meanwhile, Colorado maintains that it is regulating conduct, not speech, to ensure minors receive safe and effective mental health care.

The case has reignited debates around the regulation of healthcare practices and LGBTQ rights, with both conservative and liberal justices weighing in during oral arguments. The Supreme Court's decision, expected by June, could have wide-reaching implications for similar laws across the United States.

