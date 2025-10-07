Supreme Court Hears Challenge to Colorado's Conversion Therapy Ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently deliberating a significant challenge to a Colorado law that prohibits psychotherapists from conducting conversion therapy on minors. This controversial practice aims to change a minor's sexual orientation or gender identity and is being challenged on free speech grounds under the First Amendment.

Kaley Chiles, a Christian counselor, is at the forefront of this legal battle, arguing that the law unlawfully censors her professional communication with clients. Meanwhile, Colorado maintains that it is regulating conduct, not speech, to ensure minors receive safe and effective mental health care.

The case has reignited debates around the regulation of healthcare practices and LGBTQ rights, with both conservative and liberal justices weighing in during oral arguments. The Supreme Court's decision, expected by June, could have wide-reaching implications for similar laws across the United States.