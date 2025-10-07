Police Sting Busts Sex Racket in Mumbai Bar

Mumbai Police successfully uncovered and dismantled a sex racket operating from a local bar in the Chembur suburb, arresting three suspects and rescuing eight women. The operation, conducted Sunday by RCF and Tilak Nagar police stations, followed a tip-off about illegal activities at Pramila Bar and Restaurant.

The police teams, using a decoy customer, raided the establishment and arrested its owner, manager, and a patron. This decisive action underscores the authorities' commitment to tackling sex trafficking within the city.

The rescued women reportedly came from various city regions, drawn into the trade by people active in their communities. Legal proceedings have begun, charging the suspects under pertinent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)