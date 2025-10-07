Left Menu

Police Sting Busts Sex Racket in Mumbai Bar

Police in Mumbai have dismantled a sex racket in Chembur, arresting three individuals and rescuing eight women. Acting on a tip, they conducted a joint raid at Pramila Bar, leading to charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:06 IST
Police Sting Busts Sex Racket in Mumbai Bar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police successfully uncovered and dismantled a sex racket operating from a local bar in the Chembur suburb, arresting three suspects and rescuing eight women. The operation, conducted Sunday by RCF and Tilak Nagar police stations, followed a tip-off about illegal activities at Pramila Bar and Restaurant.

The police teams, using a decoy customer, raided the establishment and arrested its owner, manager, and a patron. This decisive action underscores the authorities' commitment to tackling sex trafficking within the city.

The rescued women reportedly came from various city regions, drawn into the trade by people active in their communities. Legal proceedings have begun, charging the suspects under pertinent provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

Cecilia Salvai Steals the Spotlight in Women's Champions League

 Italy
2
Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

Arrest Made in Hathras Attempted Rape Case

 India
3
New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

New Zealand's Bold Rate Cut: A Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainty

 Global
4
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Bust: Kerala Celebrities Under Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025