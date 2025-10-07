Fake Officer Arrested in Rs 40 Lakh Digital Scam

Authorities reported the arrest of a man named Rakesh for allegedly posing as a police officer in a digital scam that defrauded a victim of Rs 40 lakh. The suspect misled the victim into believing he was under investigation, coercing him into transferring funds.

The elaborate scam involved creating a sense of 'virtual custody' over the victim, a resident of Greater Noida, who filed a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR and prompt police action.

During a police interrogation, Rakesh revealed his collaboration with Karan, an associate currently imprisoned. Both conmen divided Rs 4.98 lakh as commission, and efforts continue to dismantle the cybercrime network involved.

