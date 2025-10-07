Left Menu

Fake Officer Arrested in Rs 40 Lakh Digital Scam

A man named Rakesh was arrested for impersonating a police officer and defrauding another man of Rs 40 lakh using a digital scam. Rakesh collaborated with an associate to execute the scheme and shared the stolen money. Legal proceedings are underway against both suspects.

Updated: 07-10-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 22:38 IST
Rakesh
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities reported the arrest of a man named Rakesh for allegedly posing as a police officer in a digital scam that defrauded a victim of Rs 40 lakh. The suspect misled the victim into believing he was under investigation, coercing him into transferring funds.

The elaborate scam involved creating a sense of 'virtual custody' over the victim, a resident of Greater Noida, who filed a complaint leading to the registration of an FIR and prompt police action.

During a police interrogation, Rakesh revealed his collaboration with Karan, an associate currently imprisoned. Both conmen divided Rs 4.98 lakh as commission, and efforts continue to dismantle the cybercrime network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

