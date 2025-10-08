Left Menu

Tragic Leap into Yamuna: Family Drama Unveiled

A family tragedy unfolded as Salman jumped into the Yamuna river with his four children, following his wife's alleged elopement, resulting in two deaths. Police arrested the wife and her lover and are investigating further while searching for the remaining children.

08-10-2025
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartbreaking incident, a man named Salman jumped into the Yamuna River with his four children after a family dispute reached tragic heights. Salman, aged 35, took this drastic step after his wife, Khushnuma, reportedly eloped with her lover, Sabir.

The police confirmed that Salman's body, along with that of his 12-year-old daughter Mahak, was retrieved on Sunday. However, the bodies of the remaining children are yet to be found. Prior to making this grave decision, Salman sent a video message blaming Khushnuma and Sabir for his actions.

In response, the police in the Kairana area of Shamli district arrested Khushnuma and Sabir on Tuesday. A case involving six individuals has been filed, following a complaint from Salman's father, Shafiq. The investigation continues as authorities search for the missing children.

