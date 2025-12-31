Left Menu

Shamli Drug Bust: 190 Banned Tablets Seized

Police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, seized 190 banned narcotic tablets from a medical store in a joint operation with the drug administration. The store's owner, Prag Bansal, was arrested and charged under section 318 of the BNS and the NDPS Act, following the Monday night raid.

In a significant operation, police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, have confiscated 190 illegal narcotic tablets. The joint initiative involved the local police and the drug administration department, conducted at a medical store in the town of Thanabhawan, officials disclosed on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Jitendra Singh of Thanabhawan informed reporters that legal action has been undertaken against the medical store owner, Prag Bansal. Bansal faces charges under section 318, which pertains to cheating, in accordance with the BNS, as well as charges under the NDPS Act.

The owner was taken into custody during the Monday night raid, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the sale of prohibited substances.

