Trump's Federal Layoff Dilemma: Treading Uncharted Legal Waters

President Donald Trump is navigating new legal waters as he considers mass layoffs during the ongoing federal government shutdown. This move, which could redefine executive power boundaries, is facing skepticism from legal experts and lawmakers.

The key issue revolves around the interpretation of the Antideficiency Act, an 1884 law mandating a shutdown without Congress-approved funding. Legal scholars debate whether this law permits permanent staffing cuts, with courts yet to make a definitive ruling.

Meanwhile, unions representing federal employees have filed lawsuits to prevent firings, arguing the administration is overstepping legal parameters. As legal scrutiny intensifies, federal workers await clarity on their employment status amid this unprecedented situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)