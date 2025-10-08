US News Highlights: FAA Delays, Herschel Walker, and Energy Challenges

US air travel is experiencing significant delays for the second consecutive day, affected by staffing shortages amid the ongoing government shutdown. Key airports like Chicago O'Hare and Dallas are reporting over 3,000 delayed flights.

The Senate remains divided on federal agency funding, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers uncertain about their compensation. The Republican-led Senate rejected both parties' recent funding proposals.

In a recent appointment, former NFL star Herschel Walker has been confirmed as the new U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas. This decision fills a 15-year vacancy, marking a significant political appointment by the current administration.