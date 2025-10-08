Left Menu

Mumbai Police Busts Major E-Commerce Fraud Gang

Mumbai Police have arrested four members of an interstate gang accused of defrauding an e-commerce company of over Rs 34 lakh through a sophisticated parcel sticker exchange scam. By conspiring with delivery personnel, they swapped cost labels, returning cheaper products as expensive items.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 08:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 08:40 IST
Mumbai Police Busts Major E-Commerce Fraud Gang
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police have apprehended four individuals associated with an interstate gang responsible for defrauding an e-commerce company out of more than Rs 34 lakh, officials reported. The group engaged in an elaborate scheme involving the exchange of stickers on goods parcels.

The deceptive practice involved ordering both pricey and inexpensive electronic or electrical items, but collecting the parcels mid-transit by liaising with delivery personnel, according to an official on Tuesday. Once in possession, they swapped stickers, placing cheaper product labels on expensive goods and vice versa. As a result, they returned less valuable items as though they were costly.

Senior Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe confirmed that the gang employed this method to deceive the e-commerce giant out of substantial sums. Following a tip-off, police set a trap in Borivali (West), culminating in the arrest of four members from Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Recovered items, including goods, a car, and a tempo, were valued at Rs 45 lakh.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global
2
Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

Political Tensions Flare as BJP MLA Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Ho...

 India
3
Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Ring Linked to Famous Actors Uncovered

 India
4
Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

Celebrating 25 Years of Modi's Milestone Leadership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025