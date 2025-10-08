Mumbai Police Busts Major E-Commerce Fraud Gang

Mumbai Police have apprehended four individuals associated with an interstate gang responsible for defrauding an e-commerce company out of more than Rs 34 lakh, officials reported. The group engaged in an elaborate scheme involving the exchange of stickers on goods parcels.

The deceptive practice involved ordering both pricey and inexpensive electronic or electrical items, but collecting the parcels mid-transit by liaising with delivery personnel, according to an official on Tuesday. Once in possession, they swapped stickers, placing cheaper product labels on expensive goods and vice versa. As a result, they returned less valuable items as though they were costly.

Senior Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe confirmed that the gang employed this method to deceive the e-commerce giant out of substantial sums. Following a tip-off, police set a trap in Borivali (West), culminating in the arrest of four members from Haryana and Chhattisgarh. Recovered items, including goods, a car, and a tempo, were valued at Rs 45 lakh.