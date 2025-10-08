Digital Arrests Unraveled: ED's Stance on Cyber Deception

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confirmed that digital or online arrests are not recognized under the current anti-money laundering law. This statement was issued due to an uptick in cybercrimes where individuals are scammed through fake online summons.

The federal agency emphasized that all arrests under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, are conducted in person, adhering to due process. Previously, the ED also warned against misleading 'digital arrest' tactics and highlighted cases where people were cheated via fraudulent calls or messages.

To combat fake summons, the ED has launched a verification system that includes QR codes and unique passcodes on summon documents. This aims to ensure authenticity and protect individuals from scams. Advisors and contact details for verification have been provided by the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)