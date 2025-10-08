Left Menu

Tragic Failures: Indian Pharma Firms Under Scrutiny After Cough Syrup Deaths

Indian pharmaceutical companies face scrutiny after toxic cough syrups linked to the deaths of 17 children. Inspections revealed lapses in quality tests. The health ministry increased inspections, with potential global alerts and bans on firms like Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer amid mounting regional and international concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:43 IST
In a troubling development, Indian pharmaceutical firms are under investigation following the tragic deaths of 17 children due to toxic cough syrups. The country's drug regulator highlighted significant lapses in adherence to quality testing norms. The situation has triggered widespread concerns and prompted increased scrutiny of the pharmaceutical sector.

While authorities have not disclosed the names of all firms involved, inspections revealed that companies failing earlier quality checks flouted mandatory testing protocols. The advisory, issued on October 7, underscores the need for stringent testing and regulatory compliance, amid past incidents affecting Gambia, Uzbekistan, and Cameroon.

Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, linked to the production of the fatal Coldrif Syrup, faces severe repercussions, including bans and ongoing investigations for manslaughter. The World Health Organization awaits further confirmation to possibly issue a Global Medical Products Alert. State and federal authorities continue rigorously inspecting pharmaceutical hubs like Gujarat, aiming to restore trust in Indian pharmaceuticals.

