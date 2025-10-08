Left Menu

Boiling Point: Domestic Turmoil Turns Tragic in Madangir

Dinesh, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical worker, was severely injured after his wife allegedly poured boiling oil and red chili powder on him while he slept. The horrific incident occurred at their Madangir home and resulted in Dinesh being hospitalized in critical condition. Their troubled marriage had previous altercations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:55 IST
Dinesh
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded in Madangir when Dinesh, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical worker, was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns. According to reports, his wife poured boiling oil and sprinkled red chili powder on him as he slept, causing him excruciating pain and leading to his critical hospitalization.

The incident, which occurred on October 3, drew immediate response from neighbors and family members of the landlord living below. Anjali, a witness, recounted her disbelief as she watched the disturbing scene unfold. The local police confirmed that the injuries have been described as 'dangerous' in the medical report.

Despite an earlier complaint filed with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell that was settled through a compromise, the couple's relationship continued to be fraught with issues. The wife's actions have led to her being booked under various sections of the BNS, although no arrest has been made yet, according to local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

