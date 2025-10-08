Boiling Point: Domestic Turmoil Turns Tragic in Madangir

A shocking incident unfolded in Madangir when Dinesh, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical worker, was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns. According to reports, his wife poured boiling oil and sprinkled red chili powder on him as he slept, causing him excruciating pain and leading to his critical hospitalization.

The incident, which occurred on October 3, drew immediate response from neighbors and family members of the landlord living below. Anjali, a witness, recounted her disbelief as she watched the disturbing scene unfold. The local police confirmed that the injuries have been described as 'dangerous' in the medical report.

Despite an earlier complaint filed with the Crime Against Women (CAW) Cell that was settled through a compromise, the couple's relationship continued to be fraught with issues. The wife's actions have led to her being booked under various sections of the BNS, although no arrest has been made yet, according to local authorities.

