Uttar Pradesh Reinforces Anti-Human Trafficking Units

Uttar Pradesh's Director General of Police Rajeev Krishna has issued comprehensive directives to bolster the operations of anti-human trafficking police stations across the state. All senior police officials have been instructed to ensure prompt and effective action in cases of human trafficking and missing children.

The initiatives mandate that Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) are fully equipped and dedicated exclusively to their tasks, aligning with guidelines from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The seriousness of trafficking as a global crime underpins the effort, with the DGP emphasizing strict adherence to Section 143 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Coordination with various government departments aims to provide comprehensive support to trafficking victims, while any negligence in operations will be met with accountability measures. Periodic reviews and workshops are planned to enhance the effectiveness of these units and raise public awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)