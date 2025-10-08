Bhupender Yadav Honours Winners of Global Big Cats Photography Awards 2025

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, presided over the awards ceremony of the Global Big Cats Photography Competition 2025 in New Delhi today. Organised as part of Wildlife Week 2025, the event celebrated the artistic brilliance of photographers and the collective commitment to global wildlife conservation.

In his address, Shri Yadav paid tribute to India’s conservation legacy under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, noting that India has emerged as a global model of harmony between development and nature.

“Under the dynamic guidance of the Prime Minister, our nation has not only strengthened its conservation frameworks but also redefined how development and nature can coexist,” the Minister stated.

The awards ceremony was organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in collaboration with the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), Aarts Maestro, and the Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board, as a pre-summit event leading up to the Global Summit on Big Cat Conservation 2026, which will be hosted by India.

India’s Conservation Milestones: A Decade of Transformation

Shri Yadav highlighted India’s remarkable achievements in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation, describing the country’s thriving ecosystems as the foundation of its wildlife success stories.

Over the past decade, India has witnessed:

A 1,445 sq. km increase in forest and tree cover, raising the total green cover to 25.17% .

An expansion of the Protected Area Network to 1,022 sites , covering 5.43% of India’s geographical area.

Recognition of the Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve in Himachal Pradesh as India’s 13th UNESCO Biosphere Reserve , and the country’s first high-altitude cold desert biosphere site .

Establishment of 487 eco-sensitive zones serving as crucial wildlife corridors connecting fragmented habitats.

“India’s forests are living sanctuaries of coexistence, and our community-based conservation approach has become a model for the world,” the Minister remarked.

Big Cat Conservation: Securing the Future of Majestic Predators

In his keynote address, Shri Yadav showcased India’s leadership in the conservation of big cats, symbolising the nation’s success in balancing ecological protection with development.

Tigers:

The Minister shared that India has seen a 30% rise in its tiger population over the last decade. With 58 Tiger Reserves spanning over 84,000 sq. km, India continues to hold over 75% of the global tiger population. The ongoing Tiger@2047 initiative aims to secure every potential tiger landscape by India’s 100th year of independence.

Asiatic Lions:

The Asiatic Lion population has grown by 32% since 2020, now numbering 891 lions across 35,000 sq. km of the Gir landscape and surrounding regions.

Snow Leopards:

Under Project Snow Leopard, the Ministry has partnered with local Himalayan communities to protect these high-altitude sentinels through sustainable livelihoods and habitat restoration.

Cheetahs:

The Minister also celebrated a milestone moment in India’s wildlife history — the first cheetah cub born on Indian soil under Project Cheetah has reached adulthood, symbolising hope for the reintroduction programme.

“From the roaring tiger to the graceful cheetah, India’s big cats represent the success of science-based conservation, public participation, and global partnerships,” Shri Yadav affirmed.

Harnessing Technology and Community Participation

Shri Yadav lauded India’s conservation institutions such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) for their pioneering work.

The NTCA holds a Guinness World Record for the world’s largest camera-trap wildlife survey, and has deployed smart patrol systems for real-time monitoring. Meanwhile, WII has emerged as a global leader in AI-based wildlife monitoring, ecological research, and habitat modelling.

The Minister highlighted that community participation — or Jan Bhagidari — has been key to the success of conservation programmes. Initiatives such as Himal Rakshaks in Ladakh, Cheetah Mitras in Madhya Pradesh, and Vanya Prani Mitras in Gujarat reflect India’s people-led conservation ethos.

“This is the New India of Conservation — driven by science, guided by values, and powered by people,” Shri Yadav said.

The Global Big Cats Photography Competition 2025

The Global Big Cats Photography Competition, a collaboration between MoEFCC, IBCA, and conservation partners, serves as more than an artistic platform — it is a global movement to raise awareness and appreciation for big cats.

This year’s competition received over 1,000 entries from wildlife photographers across the world, capturing extraordinary moments from the habitats of tigers, lions, leopards, cheetahs, jaguars, snow leopards, and pumas. After rigorous evaluation, 456 entries were shortlisted for final jury consideration.

The following photographers emerged as the winners for 2025:

Mr. Rajarshi Banerji – 1st Prize Mr. Abhijit Chattopadhyay – 2nd Prize Mr. Narayan Malu – 3rd Prize Mr. Anosh Koppikar – 4th Prize Mr. Prasad Hamine – 5th Prize Mr. Jeetendra Chaware – 6th Prize Mr. Vishwas Patwardhan – 7th Prize Mr. Vinod Sharma – 8th Prize

The winners were felicitated by Shri Yadav in the presence of Ambassadors from Big Cat Range Countries, senior officials from MoEFCC, Ministry of External Affairs, Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board, and leading conservation organisations.

“Your passion for wildlife and your ability to capture the splendour of big cats are a testament to how art can serve conservation,” Shri Yadav told the awardees.

Towards the Global Summit on Big Cat Conservation 2026

The Minister announced that India will host the Global Summit on Big Cat Conservation in 2026, a landmark event aimed at advancing global cooperation to protect the seven big cat species — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Jaguar, Cheetah, and Puma.

The upcoming summit, organised under the aegis of the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), will bring together world leaders, scientists, and conservationists to develop a shared action framework for sustainable big cat conservation.

“The 2026 Global Summit will be a defining moment for uniting nations in our shared responsibility to protect these magnificent creatures,” the Minister said.

Wildlife Week 2025: Reaffirming Commitment to Biodiversity

The awards ceremony also formed part of India’s Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations, which reinforce the message that biodiversity conservation is not only an ecological necessity but also a moral responsibility.

Through exhibitions, awareness drives, and educational programmes, Wildlife Week encourages citizens — especially youth — to participate in protecting India’s natural heritage.

“Every photograph, every conservation effort, every tree planted contributes to the larger vision of ecological balance and intergenerational responsibility,” Shri Yadav concluded.

The Global Big Cats Photography Competition 2025 thus stands as both an artistic celebration and a clarion call for global collaboration to preserve the planet’s most iconic predators — a vision that aligns with India’s enduring philosophy of living in harmony with nature.