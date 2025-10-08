Left Menu

Delhi Court Exonerates Indian Railway Officer and Associates in Corruption Trial

A Delhi court acquitted three individuals, including an Indian Railways officer, in a corruption case, citing lack of evidence. The prosecution could not establish the accused engaged in criminal conspiracy or misconduct. The investigation had significant flaws, undermining the case's credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court has acquitted three individuals, including a 1998 batch officer of the Indian Railways and Traffic Service, in a high-profile corruption case. This verdict emerged after the prosecution failed to substantiate its claims against the accused, per the court's detailed findings.

Special Judge Sudhanshu Kaushik presided over the case where Ravi Mohan Sharma was accused of receiving illegal gratification by facilitating the allotment of rail coaches. The case involved charges under IPC Section 120 B and the Prevention of Corruption Act, implicating Sharma and two others in a conspiracy with Rajesh Champak Lal Jodhani, Kumar Vadilal Shah, and Rail Tour (India) LLP.

The court's order, dated September 27, highlighted numerous deficiencies, including the lack of official sanction for prosecuting Sharma and failure in preserving the integrity of case evidence. Key evidence, such as an unsealed CD with intercepted phone calls, was found unreliable, leading the court to acquit the defendants due to reasonable doubt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

