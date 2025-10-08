Maoist Couple Surrenders in Jharkhand, Joins Mainstream

In a significant development, two Maoists, Shiwlal Hembram and Sarita Hansda, who are husband and wife, have surrendered to authorities in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

This move is part of the 'Nayi Disha–Ek Nayi Pahal' initiative aimed at rehabilitating former militants, and was facilitated during a program at the new police centre in Paparwatand.

The couple, previously influential in the Parasnath zone, was implicated in more than a dozen cases but have now opted for a peaceful life, according to CRPF DIG Amit Kumar Singh.

