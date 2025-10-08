Left Menu

Maoist Couple Surrenders in Jharkhand, Joins Mainstream

In Jharkhand's Giridih district, a Maoist couple surrendered to authorities, joining the mainstream under the 'Nayi Disha–Ek Nayi Pahal' initiative. Identified as Shiwlal Hembram and Sarita Hansda, they were part of the Parasnath zone command. There were over a dozen cases against them.

Maoist Couple Surrenders in Jharkhand, Joins Mainstream
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant development, two Maoists, Shiwlal Hembram and Sarita Hansda, who are husband and wife, have surrendered to authorities in Jharkhand's Giridih district.

This move is part of the 'Nayi Disha–Ek Nayi Pahal' initiative aimed at rehabilitating former militants, and was facilitated during a program at the new police centre in Paparwatand.

The couple, previously influential in the Parasnath zone, was implicated in more than a dozen cases but have now opted for a peaceful life, according to CRPF DIG Amit Kumar Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

