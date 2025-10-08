Midnight Horror: A Family in Turmoil

A harrowing incident unfolded in Madangir when a domestic conflict turned violent, leaving Dinesh, a pharmaceutical worker, critically injured. His wife allegedly launched a brutal attack as he slept, pouring boiling oil on him, followed by red chili powder. His screams pierced the night, alerting neighbors and family members.

On the night of October 3, as per the FIR, Dinesh was in deep slumber when the attack occurred around 3:15 am. The chilling sequence of events saw his wife retaliating chillingly to his protests, vowing a further assault if he shouted. Neighbors quickly intervened, with landlord's kin rushing him to the hospital.

Medical reports from Safdarjung Hospital describe his injuries as 'dangerous.' Although the couple's history is marred with previous disputes, leading to past police interventions, this assault brings their ordeal to new violent depths. The police are investigating, including the testimony of the couple's minor daughter, while no arrests have been made.

(With inputs from agencies.)