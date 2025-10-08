U.S. Tightens Trade Restrictions on Chinese Firms Over Drones

In a significant move, the United States announced on Wednesday its decision to place 15 Chinese companies on its restricted trade list. This action targets firms believed to have facilitated the acquisition of American electronic components found in drones used by Iranian proxies, such as Houthi and Hamas militants.

Details of the new restrictions were outlined in a Federal Register post, revealing that ten companies in China have been added to the Commerce Department's Entity List. These firms are accused of aiding the procurement of components for weaponized unmanned aircraft systems, specifically utilized by Yemen's Houthi militants.

The list also highlights five additional Chinese companies, discovered through intelligence, to be linked with components found in drones operated by Iranian proxies, including Hamas. The decision follows the deadly October 7 attack by Palestinian militants in Israel, resulting in 1,200 casualties according to Israeli records.

