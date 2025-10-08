Left Menu

Latvian Women Protest Possible Withdrawal from Violence Protection Treaty

Women's rights activists in Latvia protested against the country's potential withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention, a treaty supporting female victims of violence. The demonstration highlighted political movements exploiting the treaty for electoral advantages, inciting concerns about the rise of foreign ideologies and populist strategies targeting women's rights.

Latvian Women Protest Possible Withdrawal from Violence Protection Treaty
In a powerful demonstration on Wednesday, women's rights activists in Latvia protested outside the nation's parliament to oppose its potential withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention. This international treaty standardizes support for women facing violence, including domestic abuse.

The protest, characterized by activists with taped mouths and bound hands, occurred amidst Latvian lawmakers' decision to consider the country's withdrawal, echoing broader European conservative opposition to the treaty that claims it promotes 'gender ideology.' Organizers argued that Latvian political entities are leveraging this issue to gain conservative voter support ahead of upcoming elections.

The Istanbul Convention, ratified by Latvia in 2023, has reportedly improved legal protections and crisis support for women. Prime Minister Evika Silina supported the treaty on social media, stressing its impact in aiding victims and criticizing its use as a political tool, calling such actions 'cruel.'

