Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his understanding of electoral politics. Shah emphasized that a party risks losing votes by opposing initiatives people favor, a concept he noted even Congress leaders have struggled to convey to Gandhi.

Addressing residents near Ahmedabad, Shah pointed to Rahul Gandhi's query during a Lok Sabha debate about his party's electoral defeats. The senior BJP leader forecasted further losses for Congress in upcoming state elections and reaffirmed BJP's success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah highlighted recent developments including issuing land ownership certificates to residents displaced by 1973 floods and inaugurating a new sewage network. He noted these efforts embody Modi's development-focused approach while urging Gandhi to shift focus toward initiatives that resonate with the public.

