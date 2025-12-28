Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for not understanding why the Congress party loses elections. Speaking near Ahmedabad, Shah asserted that opposing popular initiatives leads to electoral defeats. He also highlighted BJP's success under Modi and underscored recent local developments including new land ownership certificates and a sewage line.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his understanding of electoral politics. Shah emphasized that a party risks losing votes by opposing initiatives people favor, a concept he noted even Congress leaders have struggled to convey to Gandhi.
Addressing residents near Ahmedabad, Shah pointed to Rahul Gandhi's query during a Lok Sabha debate about his party's electoral defeats. The senior BJP leader forecasted further losses for Congress in upcoming state elections and reaffirmed BJP's success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Shah highlighted recent developments including issuing land ownership certificates to residents displaced by 1973 floods and inaugurating a new sewage network. He noted these efforts embody Modi's development-focused approach while urging Gandhi to shift focus toward initiatives that resonate with the public.
(With inputs from agencies.)
