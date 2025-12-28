Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for not understanding why the Congress party loses elections. Speaking near Ahmedabad, Shah asserted that opposing popular initiatives leads to electoral defeats. He also highlighted BJP's success under Modi and underscored recent local developments including new land ownership certificates and a sewage line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 19:53 IST
Amit Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Political Strategy
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, questioning his understanding of electoral politics. Shah emphasized that a party risks losing votes by opposing initiatives people favor, a concept he noted even Congress leaders have struggled to convey to Gandhi.

Addressing residents near Ahmedabad, Shah pointed to Rahul Gandhi's query during a Lok Sabha debate about his party's electoral defeats. The senior BJP leader forecasted further losses for Congress in upcoming state elections and reaffirmed BJP's success under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Shah highlighted recent developments including issuing land ownership certificates to residents displaced by 1973 floods and inaugurating a new sewage network. He noted these efforts embody Modi's development-focused approach while urging Gandhi to shift focus toward initiatives that resonate with the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

Delhi Tightens Security for Festive Season Amid Intensified Surveillance

 India
2
India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

India Women Dominate Sri Lanka with Stellar T20I Performance

 India
3
Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

Elon Musk Criticizes Canadian Healthcare After Tragic Death

 Global
4
Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

Record-Breaking Knock: Indian Women's T20I Triumph

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025