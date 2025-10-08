Left Menu

Kerala's Bold Step: Amending Wildlife Laws Amidst Human-Animal Conflict

The Kerala Assembly has passed a Bill to amend the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, aiming to mitigate the rising human-animal conflicts in the state. The Bill, which requires the President's assent, seeks to grant Kerala authority over wildlife management and compensation for wildlife attacks.

In a significant legislative move, the Kerala Assembly passed a Bill on Wednesday aimed at amending the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. This amendment intends to tackle the escalating human-animal conflicts plaguing the state.

The absence of Opposition members, due to the Sabarimala gold-plating row boycott, did not hinder the Bill's progress. The proposal, necessitated by the central government's inaction on state pleas, will proceed to the Raj Bhavan and require Presidential approval, as it involves a central law.

According to Kerala Forest Minister A K Saseendran, human-animal conflict impacts one-third of the state's population. The amendment would allow the state to declare wildlife as vermin and adjust conditions for prompt intervention to safeguard public safety.

