Delhi Police Busts Cross-Border Crypto Laundering Ring with Ties to Pakistan

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police unveiled a cross-border money laundering operation involving cryptocurrency, with ties to Pakistan. The arrest of two criminals in the Samaypur Badli area has exposed the underground network funneling ill-gotten proceeds from scams to Pakistani handlers.

The men, linked to the notorious Gogi-Sonu Kharkhari gang, were apprehended on October 2. Among them, Ritik, also known as Bomb, was identified as a 'bad character' and a lynchpin in cryptocurrency-based transactions with Pakistani counterparts. His partner, Chandan, a history-sheeter, provided muscle and logistical support.

Further investigations revealed Ritik's connections with six Pakistani handlers orchestrating cyber scams. Utilizing UPI IDs obtained from local crypto traders, Ritik converted scam profits into cryptocurrency, earning commissions. Delhi Police are now working with financial intelligence units to follow the trail of illicit activities.

