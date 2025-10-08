Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wednesday, which sought to prevent Prasar Bharati from referring to the BCCI's cricket team as 'Team India.' The court termed the PIL, filed by advocate Reepak Kansal, as a 'sheer waste of time.'

Kansal's petition argued that calling the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) 'Team India' misleads the public and infringes upon laws concerning national symbols. It further claimed that, as a private entity, BCCI lacks government sanction to use the term.

The court bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, refuted these claims, affirming that the team represents India internationally and highlighting the global sports ecosystem's independence from state interference.

(With inputs from agencies.)