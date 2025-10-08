Left Menu

Court Dismisses PIL Against 'Team India' Naming Convention

The Delhi High Court rejected a PIL challenging naming the BCCI cricket team as 'Team India,' calling it a waste of time. The petition claimed this title misrepresents the team and violates national symbol laws. The court ruled against any misleading representation, emphasizing the international sports framework.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on Wednesday, which sought to prevent Prasar Bharati from referring to the BCCI's cricket team as 'Team India.' The court termed the PIL, filed by advocate Reepak Kansal, as a 'sheer waste of time.'

Kansal's petition argued that calling the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) 'Team India' misleads the public and infringes upon laws concerning national symbols. It further claimed that, as a private entity, BCCI lacks government sanction to use the term.

The court bench, led by Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, refuted these claims, affirming that the team represents India internationally and highlighting the global sports ecosystem's independence from state interference.

