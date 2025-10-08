Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

An employee of a leading courier service in Mumbai has absconded with over 80 parcels and an undisclosed amount of cash, as per police reports on Wednesday.

The alleged theft, executed by Abu Zaid, took place on September 29. The complaint was registered on October 7 by Gaurav Tiwari, branch manager of Delhivery logistics' Bandra unit.

According to the complaint, Zaid left the office with 94 shipments, delivering only 13. As he remains missing, he has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust, with an ongoing police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)