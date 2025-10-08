Left Menu

Courier Employee Absconds with Parcels in Mumbai Caper

An employee of a prominent courier firm in Mumbai fled with over 80 parcels and cash. The incident, involving Abu Zaid from Delhivery logistics, occurred on September 29. A case was filed on October 7, and Zaid, who remains untraceable, faces charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

An employee of a leading courier service in Mumbai has absconded with over 80 parcels and an undisclosed amount of cash, as per police reports on Wednesday.

The alleged theft, executed by Abu Zaid, took place on September 29. The complaint was registered on October 7 by Gaurav Tiwari, branch manager of Delhivery logistics' Bandra unit.

According to the complaint, Zaid left the office with 94 shipments, delivering only 13. As he remains missing, he has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and criminal breach of trust, with an ongoing police investigation.

