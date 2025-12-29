Left Menu

Horizon Industrial Parks: A New Era for Logistics and Infrastructure IPO

Horizon Industrial Parks, backed by Blackstone, plans to raise Rs 2,600 crore via IPO to develop its industrial logistics infrastructures across India. Already securing Rs 1,650 crore in a pre-IPO round, they target Rs 4,250 crore total. Their 60 million sq ft portfolio is 95% committed with Fortune 500 clientele.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 19:26 IST
Global private equity firm Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks has filed initial papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to launch an IPO aiming to amass Rs 2,600 crore.

The IPO is exclusively a fresh issue of equity shares, and proceeds will aid in repaying Rs 225 crore of borrowings. The company aims for a complete fundraise of Rs 4,250 crore, including a pre-IPO collection of Rs 1,650 crore with contributions from prominent investors.

Horizon Industrial Parks, operating logistics and industrial infrastructure across India, boasts a robust portfolio, with Fortune 500 companies comprising a significant portion of its clientele.

