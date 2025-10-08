Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

Lennart Monterlos, a French-German national detained in Iran, has been set free and is en route to France. This development was confirmed by Jean-Noel Barrot, the outgoing French Foreign Minister, through a post on the social media platform X.

Barrot's post joyfully declared, "Lennart Monterlos is free!" signaling relief and diplomacy at work. Monterlos had been held on charges of espionage.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Monterlos was acquitted of the charges on Monday, clearing the way for his release and return to France.

