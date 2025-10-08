Left Menu

Lennart Monterlos Freed: A Diplomatic Triumph

French-German national Lennart Monterlos has been released from detention in Iran and is headed back to France. Outgoing French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced the news on social media, celebrating the acquittal of Monterlos on espionage charges, as reported by the Tasnim news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:19 IST
Lennart Monterlos, a French-German national detained in Iran, has been set free and is en route to France. This development was confirmed by Jean-Noel Barrot, the outgoing French Foreign Minister, through a post on the social media platform X.

Barrot's post joyfully declared, "Lennart Monterlos is free!" signaling relief and diplomacy at work. Monterlos had been held on charges of espionage.

According to the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Monterlos was acquitted of the charges on Monday, clearing the way for his release and return to France.

(With inputs from agencies.)

